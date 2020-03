BTS has done it again!

V released "Sweet Night", a solo OST song for 'Itaewon Class' that he composed himself. The song had ranked #1 in 80 different countries on iTunes' Top Song Chart as soon as it was released, and it's now #2 on Billboard's Digital Song Chart for the last week of March. He had also ranked #9 on Billboard's Emerging Artist.

He's now the third member in BTS after RM and J-Hope to rank within the top 10 on the Digital Song Sales Chart.

Congratulations to V.