Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 17 hours ago

What is Kim Yo Han worried about lately?

Kim Yo Han talked about his concerns.

He was on MBN's 'Naturally' on March 28th, where he was making makgeolli with Jeon In Hwa. When she said, "You just debuted, so everything must be fun. If you're worried about anything, feel free to ask me." Kim Yo Han answered, "I'm so worried about acting, more than singing."

She talked about her own experience and said, "You got your script and you can't sleep, right? Even with me, people think I get my roles and act easily. But when I get the script, I can't sleep either. When I start a new drama, my chest gets tight. I'm still feeling the same."

1

staytiny395 pts 9 hours ago
9 hours ago

What a talented person. He can rap, sing, dance, and I know he'll be a good actor too. Can't wait to see him on the screen :D

SG_TSE14 pts 13 hours ago
13 hours ago

Yohan you will do well, fighting!

[PANN] Idols' Predebut-Debut-Current Visuals
24 hours ago   151   40,184
