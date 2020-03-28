What is Kim Yo Han worried about lately?

Kim Yo Han talked about his concerns.

He was on MBN's 'Naturally' on March 28th, where he was making makgeolli with Jeon In Hwa. When she said, "You just debuted, so everything must be fun. If you're worried about anything, feel free to ask me." Kim Yo Han answered, "I'm so worried about acting, more than singing."

She talked about her own experience and said, "You got your script and you can't sleep, right? Even with me, people think I get my roles and act easily. But when I get the script, I can't sleep either. When I start a new drama, my chest gets tight. I'm still feeling the same."