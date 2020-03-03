10

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

AOA's Seolhyun tells fans she's proud of her abs in behind the scenes Instagram story

AOA's Seolhyun has killer abs and she's not afraid to say it.

The idol and actress took fans behind the scenes of a Nike x Dazed shoot she recently participated in where she shows off her toned and defined abs. The captions on her stories make a sentence that reads: "My abs look great even from my perspective (Even when I'm looking at it, I'm impressed)". Netizens have been agreeing with her saying: 

"Acknowledged. Her abs look good."

"Wow I'm jealous."

"Better to own it than to be like those people who upload ab pictures and say they got fat."

"She must have worked really hard..."

Check out more pictures below!

설현X나이키X데이즈드

pink_oracle4,421 pts 33 minutes ago 0
33 minutes ago

"Better to own it than to be like those people who upload ab pictures and say they got fat."
Omg yes those chicks fishing for compliments by putting themselves down are the worst.

Gorgeous
51 minutes ago

Gorgeous

