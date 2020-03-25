Arrest warrant turned down by the prosecution for Yang Hyun Suk

Prosecutors have turned down an arrest warrant for Yang Hyun Suk.

Reports made on March 25th stated that although police had planned to request an arrest warrant of Yang Hyun Suk to the prosecution on suspicion of interfering in investigations with B.I's alleged drug usage and purchase case, the prosecution rejected the warrant by sending it back without filing it to court.

The investigation will continue without Yang Hyun Suk's physical detention. Although he was previously investigated on charges for overseas gambling and mediating prostitution, Yang Hyun Suk has never had an arrest warrant requested upon him till now. Netizens have been commenting on the incident, stating:

"There's a reason Seungri was laughing behind that mask."

"Rotten. They're rotten to the core."

"The corruption is ridiculous isn't it?"

What do you think of this situation?