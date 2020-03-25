72

Arrest warrant turned down by the prosecution for Yang Hyun Suk

Prosecutors have turned down an arrest warrant for Yang Hyun Suk

Reports made on March 25th stated that although police had planned to request an arrest warrant of Yang Hyun Suk to the prosecution on suspicion of interfering in investigations with B.I's alleged drug usage and purchase case, the prosecution rejected the warrant by sending it back without filing it to court. 

The investigation will continue without Yang Hyun Suk's physical detention. Although he was previously investigated on charges for overseas gambling and mediating prostitution, Yang Hyun Suk has never had an arrest warrant requested upon him till now. Netizens have been commenting on the incident, stating:

"There's a reason Seungri was laughing behind that mask."

"Rotten. They're rotten to the core."

"The corruption is ridiculous isn't it?"

What do you think of this situation? 

3

lolzzzz417 pts 7 hours ago
7 hours ago

omg even korean netizens dont know what an arrest warrant is. an arrest warrant is only issued when the suspect could flee the country, destroy evidence or something else that could mess up the investagation. he wont do any of this or there is no reason to think he would do one of these, thats why its turned down. USE YOUR GODDAMN BRAINS FOR ONCE IN YOUR GODDAMN LIFE

crystalwildfire2,497 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Slays me the people that are incapable of understanding that all this means is that he doesn't have to sit in jail while waiting for the court case. Why? Because his actions have not risen to meet the criteria for detention. No flight risk, little risk he'd destroy evidence (they probably have what they need), etc. - Also, He hasn't "gotten away" with anything - why? because he hasn't gone to court yet. It is there and only there he will be judged not guilty or guilty. Everyone having a meltdown on this is ridiculous - save your angst for later. ugh.

Why this is even "news" is beyond me. Like a report on what we didn't do today. (rolls eyes).

