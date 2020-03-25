Netizens discuss which idols resemble rabbits the most, agree that BTS's Jungkook is one of the most popular rabbit maknaes

It's not a lie to say that the adorable 'rabbit' look wasn't a popular visual that often leads to hordes of adoring fans who will do anything to protect them. A recently popular community forum post rose in popularity while discussing which idols resembled rabbits the most. The list includes:

BTS's Jungkook

TWICE's Nayeon

IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young

Red Velvet's Irene

Golden Child's Y

TXT's Soobin

Netizen comments on the list include a gif and a picture proof that Jungkook is definitely a fan favorite in the "rabbit maknae" category:

"Kook-ie is the golden maknae."

"Wow, Jungkook just looks like a rabbit in human form."

"Jungkook and Nayeon seriously look like rabbits"



Do you agree with their opinions?