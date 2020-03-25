200

73

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 8 hours ago

Netizens discuss which idols resemble rabbits the most, agree that BTS's Jungkook is one of the most popular rabbit maknaes

AKP STAFF

It's not a lie to say that the adorable 'rabbit' look wasn't a popular visual that often leads to hordes of adoring fans who will do anything to protect them. A recently popular community forum post rose in popularity while discussing which idols resembled rabbits the most. The list includes:

BTS's Jungkook

via GIPHY

TWICE's Nayeon

IZ*ONE's Jang Won Young

Red Velvet's Irene

Golden Child's Y

via GIPHY

TXT's Soobin

Netizen comments on the list include a gif and a picture proof that Jungkook is definitely a fan favorite in the "rabbit maknae" category:  

via GIPHY

"Kook-ie is the golden maknae."

"Wow, Jungkook just looks like a rabbit in human form." 

"Jungkook and Nayeon seriously look like rabbits"

Do you agree with their opinions?

  1. misc.
40 12,691 Share 73% Upvoted

25

Kirsty_Louise10,276 pts 8 hours ago 4
8 hours ago

I mean look...

😅

Share

4 more replies

15

MyEuphoria3,156 pts 8 hours ago 0
8 hours ago

This sure is one beautiful bunny. 🥰💜👍

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

TWICE
TWICE has opened their official TikTok account!
12 hours ago   12   21,428

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND