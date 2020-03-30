Park Bo Gum denies he was summoned for mandatory enlistment

On March 31, Park Bo Gum's label Blossom Entertainment spoke up to media outlets with an official statement, shortly after rumors spread claiming that the actor was recently summoned for his mandatory military service.

A representative clarified, "It's true that Park Bo Gum does not want to delay his mandatory service, but he has not received his enlistment summon yet. There's nothing currently confirmed regarding his mandatory service."

Earlier on this day, one media outlet claimed that Park Bo Gum planned on enlisting this summer after completing filming for his new film 'Wonderland'. However, being born in 1993, Park Bo Gum will not be required to enlist until the end of 2021.



Meanwhile, Park Bo Gum will be greeting viewers on the small-screen soon through tvN's upcoming drama 'Record of Youth', as well as on the big screen through 'Seo Bok' later this year.