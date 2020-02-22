NU'EST's Baekho clarifies why JR calls him a 'fashion terrorist' + gives spoilers on new comeback songs he's working on

NU'EST's Baekho visited Paris, France for the first time in his life back in January of this year for the '2020 A/W Mens' Fashion Collection' event, and he captured some of the surreal moments from his visit in the upcoming March issue of 'Esquire' magazine!

During his interview, Baekho clarified why his fellow teammate JR previously accused him of being a "fashion terrorist". At first, Baekho laughed and said, "Me? He said me? I think it must have been because I usually just wear comfortable sweats. I don't dress up regularly. We're always seeing each other for choreography practice and workouts. Dressing up can be uncomfortable when you have practice and workouts all day. But why did JR say that? He's the one who's actually the 'fashion terrorist'."

Later on, Baekho also talked about how he ended up wearing a stylish hip sack all around Paris, even though he'd never used one before! The idol revealed, "At first, the hip sack was too difficult of a fashion item for me. But then I saw when I came to Paris that everyone seemed to have one except me, so I tried it out and found that it was really comfortable. I wore it all around Paris, even though before, I was all, 'I can't pull off something like that'."



Finally, Baekho was asked to give away a few spoilers about some new music he mentioned he was recording. He remarked, "I'm working on some title songs. The song I worked on until this morning is one of the title track contenders. I have two contenders right now. Our last comeback song 'Love Me' was a bright song, but this time I think it'll be a slightly different mood."



