'World Klass' boy group TOO counts down to their debut with new scheduler

The winners of Mnet survival program 'World Klass' are finally ready to debut!

On February 25 at midnight KST, TOO unveiled the scheduler counting down until their debut on March 18.

Highlights in the teaser schedule include element-themed introductions from February 27 through March 4, a prologue film on March 13, as well as their very own Mnet debut show set to air the day of their debut album's release.

Meanwhile, the teasers begin this week, starting with an introduction film on February 26.

Check out the scheduler below, and stay tuned for this exciting debut!