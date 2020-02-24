ITZY's Lia strikes a confident stare in concept images for 'IT'z ME' comeback

Lia is the latest ITZY member to appear in her own concept photos for their upcoming mini album 'IT'z ME'!

Lia's photo teasers were unveiled through ITZY and JYP Entertainment's official social media channels on February 25 at midnight KST. In the images, Lia oozes confidence, giving the camera a direct stare as she poses in two equally edgy looks.

Meanwhile, 'IT'z ME,' featuring title track "Wannabe," is set for release on March 9 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the images of Lia below!