WINNER reported to have wrapped up jacket photoshoots for their last album before military enlistment

According to media outlet reports on February 14, WINNER will be making a comeback soon with their final album before the members' mandatory military enlistment duties.

Reportedly, WINNER are currently busy preparing to release their new album some time this March. The group has already wrapped up their comeback jacket photoshoot, and have delved into recording their new songs.

Additionally, insiders say that WINNER will be making a comeback with a title track composed by Song Min Ho. After this comeback, WINNER members Kim Jin Woo and Lee Seung Hoon will enlist for the mandatory service duties within the end of 2020.

Meanwhile, YG Entertainment representatives remained curt with their response regarding the above reports, stating, "WINNER are preparing a new album. We will notify you with confirmed schedules at a later time."

