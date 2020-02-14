AOA's Hyejeong cast in new tvN drama 'We Are Family'

AOA's Hyejeong has been cast in tvN's upcoming drama series, '(We Don't Know Much But) We Are Family'.

The thought-invoking drama series will tell the stories of two different types of people - people who are like family although they aren't related by blood, and people who are related by blood but who are no less than strangers. Hyejeong has been cast in the role of a character named Yoon Seo Young. She'll be working with actresses Choo Ja Hyun and Han Ye Ri, actors Shin Jae Ha and Shin Dong Wook, and more.

'(We Don't Know Much But) We Are Family' is set to air some time in the first half of 2020.

