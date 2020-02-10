YG Entertainment responds cryptically to reports of BLACKPINK planning a global comeback project

On February 11, one exclusive media outlet reported that girl group BLACKPINK is almost ready to return with a global comeback project, currently under top secret surveillance.

One insider from a global music distribution company stated, "BLACKPINK are pursuing a very secretive, massive-scale project." Reportedly, this project will be a unique project never-before-seen in K-Pop, expected to catch fans by surprise. Meanwhile last year, BLACKPINK signed a contract with Universal Music in the U.S. in order to expand their market globally. Then, earlier this year, YG Entertainment confirmed with media outlets that the BLACKPINK members were currently in the process of recording various songs for their comeback.

Now, on February 11 KST, representatives from YG Entertainment spoke up regarding the above report of BLACKPINK's comeback project, "This is something that we cannot check on at this time. However, BLACKPINK intend to repay fans who have been waiting for them for so long, with good music and good news soon. We would like to kindly ask that you wait for official announcements coming soon. Please understand."

What do you think about the possibility of BLACKPINK launching a global comeback project?

