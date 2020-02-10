5

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

YG Entertainment responds cryptically to reports of BLACKPINK planning a global comeback project

AKP STAFF

On February 11, one exclusive media outlet reported that girl group BLACKPINK is almost ready to return with a global comeback project, currently under top secret surveillance. 

One insider from a global music distribution company stated, "BLACKPINK are pursuing a very secretive, massive-scale project." Reportedly, this project will be a unique project never-before-seen in K-Pop, expected to catch fans by surprise. Meanwhile last year, BLACKPINK signed a contract with Universal Music in the U.S. in order to expand their market globally. Then, earlier this year, YG Entertainment confirmed with media outlets that the BLACKPINK members were currently in the process of recording various songs for their comeback.

Now, on February 11 KST, representatives from YG Entertainment spoke up regarding the above report of BLACKPINK's comeback project, "This is something that we cannot check on at this time. However, BLACKPINK intend to repay fans who have been waiting for them for so long, with good music and good news soon. We would like to kindly ask that you wait for official announcements coming soon. Please understand."

What do you think about the possibility of BLACKPINK launching a global comeback project?

  1. BLACKPINK
2 1,769 Share 83% Upvoted

0

LoveKpopfromAust1,229 pts 30 seconds ago 0
30 seconds ago

This is good to hear. I'm very much looking forward to their comeback and this news sounds promising.

Share

0

crystalwildfire1,869 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

They might just had a snafu due to everything getting affected due to the virus that everyone is trying to avoid. So might be needing to reorganize

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

T.O.P
T.O.P deletes all his Instagram posts
10 hours ago   106   62,307
Super Junior, Donghae
Super Junior's Donghae to debut solo this month
34 minutes ago   3   1,575
LOONA
[Album and MV Review] LOONA – '[#]'
4 hours ago   1   860

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND