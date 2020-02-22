6

germainej

Spectrum group up in latest 'Showtime' teaser image

Spectrum have grouped up in their latest 'Showtime' teaser image.

After the Spectrum members shined individually in teasers, the group have come together in chic black suits. "Showtime" is the title song of their upcoming fourth mini album '0325', which drops on February 24 KST.

What do you think of Spectrum's concept so far? 

