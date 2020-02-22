MCND reveal track list for debut mini album 'Into the Ice Age'

MCND revealed the track list for their debut mini album 'Into the Ice Age'.



The TOP Media boy group are making an official debut with a mini album on February 27 KST, and the below track list teaser features the tracks "Into the Ice Age", title song "Ice Age", "Stereotypes", "Hey You", and "Top Gang". MCND is made up of members Castle J, BIC, Minjae, Huijun, and Win.



Check out MCND's 'Into the Ice Age' track list below and their "Ice Age" MV teaser here if you missed it!





