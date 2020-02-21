4

Posted by germainej

Spectrum reveal Hwarang & Villain's individual teaser images for 'Showtime'

AKP STAFF

Spectrum have revealed Hwarang and Villain's individual teaser images for 'Showtime'.

Hwarang and Villain are next to feature in Spectrum's teasers for their upcoming fourth mini album '0325' and their title track "Showtime", which drop on February 24 KST.

Check out Donggyu & Minjae and Eunjun & Jaehan teasers if you missed them, and stay tuned for more of Spectrum's teasers!

