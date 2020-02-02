9

Posted by KayRosa AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rocket Punch unveils two stylish tracklist posters for 'Red Punch'

AKP STAFF

Rocket Punch has revealed the official tracklist for 'Red Punch'.

'Red Punch', which signals the rookie group's 2nd mini album, has a total of seven tracks with "Bouncy" as the title song. These two posters reveal two different sides to the group - one funky and retro, the other sexy and elegant!


Previously, the girl group also released the jacket making videos for these red and black conceptual photos.

Check out the tracklists below, and stay tuned for the full drop of 'Red Punch' on February 10!

  1. Rocket Punch
0

k_kid3,060 pts 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

Let's go Rocket Punch!

0

eldritchirene0 pt 32 minutes ago
32 minutes ago

This is Rocket Punch’s first comeback since their bomb debut in late-2019!

I’m praying that they’ll become more successful and recognized this year. They’re painfully underrated as it is..

