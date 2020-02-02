Rocket Punch unveils two stylish tracklist posters for 'Red Punch'

Rocket Punch has revealed the official tracklist for 'Red Punch'.

'Red Punch', which signals the rookie group's 2nd mini album, has a total of seven tracks with "Bouncy" as the title song. These two posters reveal two different sides to the group - one funky and retro, the other sexy and elegant!



Previously, the girl group also released the jacket making videos for these red and black conceptual photos.

Check out the tracklists below, and stay tuned for the full drop of 'Red Punch' on February 10!