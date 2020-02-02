Netizens stunned by Park Na Rae's perfect cosplay as Yoo Byung Jae

Park Na Rae stunned netizens once again with a perfect cosplay.

On the February 1st installment of 'DoReMi Market', the comedian appeared in the studio as entertainer Yoo Byung Jae, with his iconic bleached hair and puffer vest. When Park Na Rae posted images of herself as Yoo Byung Jae on Instagram, netizens could not tell the difference between the two and left comments such as, "All throughout yesterday's [DoReMi Market] episode, I kept thinking she was Yoo Byung Jae - the gesture, the facial expressions - everything is so similar!".

Park Na Rae's celebrity friends including Kim Choong Jae, Urban Zakapa's Kwon Il Soon, Narsha, Jang Do Yeon, also commented on the post laughing and calling her "the best".

In the caption, the comedian herself wrote: "Doppleganger...I did it myself but...am I a genius..."

Check out a clip from the program episode below!