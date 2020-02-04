Rocket Punch pose against red in 'Red Punch' teaser images

Rocket Punch have revealed version B of their concept images for 'Red Punch'.



After revealing looks in red, the Rocket Punch members get in gold and black against red backdrops for their latest teasers. Rocket Punch are coming back with their second mini album 'Red Punch' on February 10.



Take a look at Rocket Punch's 'Red Punch' teasers below, and check out their "Bouncy" MV teaser here if you missed it.

