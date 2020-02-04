BVNDIT march down the street in 'Cool' MV teaser

BVNDIT have dropped a music video teaser for "Cool".



In the MV teaser, BVNDIT march down the street as their cut-out outfits change to an English chorus about playing it "Cool". The track is part of MNH Entertainment's 2020 music release project 'New.wav Project', which will widen their musical spectrum through unique solo, group, and collaboration singles throughout the year.



"Cool" drops on February 6 KST. What do you think of the MV teaser?



