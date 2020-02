Rocket Punch has revealed a short and charming MV teaser for their upcoming title track "Bouncy".

The teaser was uploaded on February 4 KST and shows the girls' bright personalities as they strut their stuff and frolic amongst shopping carts. The song itself is an upbeat and energetic track that is bound to show off the girls' charms.

Check out the teaser above and stay tuned for the full release on February 10 KST!