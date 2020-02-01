7

Red Velvet's Irene steals everyone's heart with her stunning red carpet look

Red Velvet's Irene once again stole everyone's heart with her stunning look on the red carpet. 

On February 1, Irene posted a couple of pictures that were taken right after the 'High1 Seoul Music Awards', which was held back on January 30. In a caption, she promoted a jewelry brand that she wore on the day of the event. After this Instagram update, the post instantly garnered attention among fans and netizens and they have been showering Irene with compliments. 

In related news, Red Velvet has won the Bonsang award that night. Do you also like Irene's gorgeous red carpet look?

