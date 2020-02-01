13

iKON say 'i DECIDE' in red version of 'DIVE' concept poster

iKON has dropped the red version of their 'DIVE' concept poster.

iKON's upcoming 'I Decide' will consist of a total of 5 tracks - "Ah Yeah", title track "Dive", "All The World", "Holding On", and "Flower". Among the 5 tracks, former member B.I is credited with having participated in composing 4 of them. In addition, iKON member Donghyuk also makes his debut as a composer with this mini album through "Flower", alongside HRDR and iHwak. "Flower" will be a sensual ballad genre, emphasizing iKON's emotional side. 


Stay tuned for the full release of iKON's 'I Decide', coming this February 6 at 6 PM KST.

