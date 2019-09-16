25

6

News
Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Rapper Hashswan urges fans of BTS' Jungkook to stop ridiculing him regarding Jungkook's dating rumors

AKP STAFF

Rapper Hashswan has made a post after he got cyberbullied regarding BTS' Jungkook's dating rumors. 

On September 17, a netizen posted a picture that sparked dating rumors of Jungkook. Some netizens have suggested that the person in the picture seemed like a rapper Hashswan and the rapper subsequently posted on his Instastory denying the allegation. However, he soon deleted the post per requests from some of Jungkook's fans but then he discovered that he was being ridiculed on Twitter. 

Below is his first post saying, "This is not me. So many of you have asked~"


Below is one of his responses to some people mocking him saying things such as, "That Hashswan dude might write lyrics like 'I heard I look like Jungkook yeah' in his next song."," People are mistaking you for your hair, not that you look like Jungkook so please don't ever write anything remotely close to that you look like him as lyrics." 

He said these are disgusting and sick.

The rapper recently uploaded a statement on his Instagram account on September 17 to address this incident.

The post reads as follows:

"Please stop. I'm just a musician and I don't want to be a gossip material anymore. I learned there are a lot of different ways to live by looking through so many different responses. Thank you to those who supported me through DMs and hashtags. I'll just think of this incident as a learning experience that a lot more people are supportive than I thought. I know some people might even ridicule this post and continue bullying me for the reasons that I can't even fathom but I'm tired of everything. So please, let's stop. I'll continue making music. You all continue doing what you are supposed to do."

What are your thoughts on this? 

  1. Jungkook
  2. misc.
  3. HASHSWAN
18 26,950 Share 81% Upvoted

15

Sara_hyung69 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

It's just so sad that some fans behave like this, all in the name of defending their idol, when the idol themself are probably not even worried about such happenings

Share

4

Meg199822 pts 21 minutes ago 1
21 minutes ago

Why are people so nosy ?????? I'm an army and I know none of this is my buisness :|Also the heteronormativity is wild. If he's out with a girl it doesn't mean they're dating lmaooo this is wild. Armys are chill but sometimes these situations just show true light to the bad ones.

Share

1 more reply

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

BTS, Jimin
BTS Jimin's Brand Power remains unbeatable
13 hours ago   23   18,152

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND