Rapper Dok2 parts ways with agency Illionaire Records

Rapper Dok2 parted ways with his agency Illionaire Records.



On February 6, Illionaire Records announced on Instagram that Dok2 and the label decided to end their exclusive contract on the 6th. As previously reported, the rapper has been involved in controversy since October of last year for allegedly not paying a jeweler for over $104K of jewelry, and he and the jeweler have been ordered to undergo arbitration for the case.

The label is currently home to The Quiett and Beenzino. Stay tuned for updates.