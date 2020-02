The court has ordered Dok2 to arbitrate with the jewelry store.

On the 23rd, Illionaire Records and jewelry store 'A' met to negotiate on Dok2's current case about allegedly unpaid jewelry. The two were unable to come to an agreement, and in response, the court has forced an arbitration. The parties have 2 weeks to protest the arbitration, and in the case that one of the parties end up appealing the arbitration, the two will go to court.

