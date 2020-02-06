8

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

Jun Hyun Moo asks BTS's RM to appear on 'Problematic Men'

Jun Hyun Moo asked BTS's RM to appear on 'Problematic Men'.

On the February 6th episode of the tvN show, the 'Problematic Men' went up against students of Yonsei University for a quiz, and BTS's RM appeared on one of Jun Hyun Moo's invite cards. Jun Hyun Moo previously expressed, "I want to see BTS's RM the most. I hope for him to make an appearance on 'Problematic Men'. Wherever he is, we can wait for him 365 days out of the year and run to him."

After the quiz-takers responded with their answers, Jun Hyun Moo made another request, saying, "Nam Joon, come on the show about this time."

Do you want to see the BTS members on more variety shows?

taeswife06131,027 pts 8 minutes ago 0
8 minutes ago

Bangtan has been known to not come out in like any variety shows since debut... Unless they are needed they really don't.... Plus, no offense, but with MOTS: 7 coming out, RM is going to be really busy....A little too busy to come in his show....

Azure_Aurora1,784 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

I don't think he will. Ever.

