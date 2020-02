Yezi has revealed the making of her stunning music video for "My Gravity".



The making-of video above follows Yezi as she reviews her takes, talks with staff, and films the MV until the sun sets.



The former FIESTAR member has returned as a vocalist with a jazzy ballad, taking a departure from her rap roots. "My Gravity" is her first release in 2 years since her OST for 'Are You Human Too?'.



Watch the making of Yezi's "My Gravity" MV above and the MV here if you missed it.