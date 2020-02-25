'Parasite' becomes the best performing Korean movie of all-time in Japan

'Parasite' has become the best performing Korean movie of all-time at the Japanese box office.



The movie has attracted 2.2 million viewers and earned over 3 billion yen ($28 million) in ticket sales. The previous record was held by the movie 'A Moment To Remember' which was released back in 2004.



On February 23, Bong Joon Ho held a press conference hosted by the Japanese Press Club in Tokyo where Bong Joon Ho along with actor Song Kang Ho talked more about the film to 200 reporters.

It seems like the 'Parasite' has become more and more successful after sweeping the Academy Awards. Congratulations to Bong Joon Ho and the cast.