Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Parasite' actress Park So Dam shows off friendship with A Pink's Na-Eun

AKP STAFF

'Parasite' actress Park So Dam and A Pink's Na-Eun showed off their unexpected but adorable friendship!


Park So Dam uploaded a picture to her personal Instagram showing her and Na-Eun posing cheerily for the camera. The caption reads: "You are so pretty. you are so cool. Thank you. I'm with Hyeji and Hawon for the first time in a long time." It seems as though Park So Dam took some time to go visit A Pink's recent concert. 


The two entertainers appeared in tvN's 'Cinderella with Four Knights' back in 2016 and it seems that they have been friends ever since. 



jokbal_is_yum2,716 pts 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

Always good to see various entertainers interacting and having real-life friendships with other performers (especially in different genres like music and film acting).
<3<3<3

sejung-the-great-23 pts 57 minutes ago
57 minutes ago

Two of my preferred talented and pretty unnies. Nauen and Sodam unnies. Guys instead of watching stupid worthless Yankee movies why you are not trying to watch the Korean black comedy masterpiece " Parasite" with my unni Park Sodam?

