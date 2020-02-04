'Parasite' actress Park So Dam shows off friendship with A Pink's Na-Eun

'Parasite' actress Park So Dam and A Pink's Na-Eun showed off their unexpected but adorable friendship!





Park So Dam uploaded a picture to her personal Instagram showing her and Na-Eun posing cheerily for the camera. The caption reads: "You are so pretty. you are so cool. Thank you. I'm with Hyeji and Hawon for the first time in a long time." It seems as though Park So Dam took some time to go visit A Pink's recent concert.





The two entertainers appeared in tvN's 'Cinderella with Four Knights' back in 2016 and it seems that they have been friends ever since.





