Netizens LOL at the single-worded comment actress Kim Rae Ron left on SF9 Chani's Instagram post

Netizens couldn't help but LOL after seeing the strong, single-worded comment that actress Kim Sae Ron recently left on SF9 member Chani's recent Instagram post!

In his Instagram post, Chani was seen sharing some stunning cuts from his recent pictorial with 'Singles' magazine, writing, "#Singles #ThankYou ~.~."

Then, shortly after Chani shared the photos, actress Kim Sae Ron left a very strong-worded comment, simply writing, "Ew"!

Chani can be seen responding to Kim Sae Ron with "Haha", as shown below.

Netizens noted that Chani and Kim Sae Ron gave a hilariously "realistic" display of what it's like when close friends who grew up together end up looking at each other's Instagram accounts!

As many of you know, both Kim Sae Ron and Chani are well-known former child actors, having worked together frequently as children:

In fact, a similar but reversed situation like the recent Instagram exchange occurred when Kim Sae Ron and Chani were much younger, as you can see here! (Chani just can't bear to watch his friend's aegyo.)

Netizens commented, "Good to see all of the child actors still close to one another, like Chani and Kim Sae Ron and Moonbin and SinB too", "Awww I wanna see them being friendly like this more often", "Ahhh 'The Queen's Classroom'!!!", "Chani's face is still the same but his body grew a lot kekekeke", "Who would have thought Chani would grow up to be an idol... I remember watching him on 'Listen to My Heart'", "Kekekekeke only real friends say 'Ew'", and more!