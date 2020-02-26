Hyeri is a chic sweetie pie modeling 'Max Mara' styles for 'Marie Claire'

Girl's Day member/actress Hyeri combined both her lovely and chic charms for the March issue of 'Marie Claire' magazine, where she modeled stylish fashion items from 'Weekend Max Mara'!

Posing freely in simple, yet elegant professional styles, Hyeri transformed into a sweet dessert expert in her photoshoot preview cuts. In her interview with 'Marie Claire', Hyeri opened up about her very own YouTube channel, and also her image as an idol-turned-actress moving forward. She said, "Before, I was worried about my 'down-to-earth' and 'tacky' image, but that's just who I am and I wanted to accept and love that side of me. From here on, I plan on being more greedy and working on myself a little more, in order to show everyone more different sides of me."



Hyeri's full 'Max Mara' pictorial and interview can be found in the latest 'Marie Claire'!