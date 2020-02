iKON have decided to show fans a more gentlemanly, mature side of themselves in the upcoming March issue of 'Arena Homme Plus'!

Currently busy promoting their comeback title track "Dive", each of the iKON members charmed fans with their upgraded visuals in the magazine's latest preview cuts, below.

During their interview, iKON dished on topics such as their year-long hiatus, their new album, etc.