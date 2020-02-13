14

NCT 127 reveal 'NeoZone' crew video teaser

NCT 127 have revealed their first crew video teaser for 'NeoZone'.

In the teaser video below, NCT 127 go for a retro look as they introduce the crew members. As previously reported, Jungwoo will be rejoining the group after taking a break due to his health, and the NCT subunit's gift song "Dreams Come True" will also be included in the album.

NCT's second album 'NeoZone' drops on March 6 KST.

Stay tuned for more updates on NCT 127's comeback!

2 hours ago
2 hours ago

i'm a simple person. i see jaehyun, i click

1 hour ago
1 hour ago

YUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTAAAAAAA

