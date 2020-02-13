NCT 127 reveal 'NeoZone' crew video teaser

NCT 127 have revealed their first crew video teaser for 'NeoZone'.



In the teaser video below, NCT 127 go for a retro look as they introduce the crew members. As previously reported, Jungwoo will be rejoining the group after taking a break due to his health, and the NCT subunit's gift song "Dreams Come True" will also be included in the album.



NCT's second album 'NeoZone' drops on March 6 KST.



Stay tuned for more updates on NCT 127's comeback!



- NEO ZONE - Crew #1



NCT 127 The 2nd Album

〖 NCT #127 Neo Zone 〗

✔︎Pre-order ➫ 2020 02 14



NCT 127 〖 영웅 (英雄; Kick It) 〗

🎬Music Video ➫ 2020 03 05

💿Music Release ➫ 2020 03 06#NCT127 #NeoZone #영웅 #英雄 #KickIt #NCT127_영웅_英雄 #NCT127_KickIt pic.twitter.com/Za7Kluji2o — NCT 127 (@NCTsmtown_127) February 13, 2020