NCT 127 reveal 'NeoZone' crew video teaser

NCT 127 have revealed their first crew video teaser for 'NeoZone'.
In the teaser video below, NCT 127 go for a retro look as they introduce the crew members. As previously reported, Jungwoo will be rejoining the group after taking a break due to his health, and the NCT subunit's gift song "Dreams Come True" will also be included in the album.
NCT's second album 'NeoZone' drops on March 6 KST.
Stay tuned for more updates on NCT 127's comeback!
