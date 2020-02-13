Spectrum's Minjae & Jaehan are striking in monotone for '0325' teaser images

Spectrum's Minjae and Jaehan are featured the latest teaser images of '0325'.
In the teasers below, Minjae and Jaehan are strikingly handsome in monotone in Spectrum's first set of solo teaser photos. Spectrum's comeback single album '0325' and title song "Showtime" drop on February 24 KST.
Stay tuned for updates on Spectrum's comeback!
