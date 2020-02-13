BTS win 'NME Awards' 'Musical Moment of the Year' award

BTS have picked up the award for 'Musical Moment of the Year' at the 'NME Awards 2020'.



The 'NME Awards' is an annual music awards show founded by the music magazine NME (New Musical Express) held in the United Kingdom since 1953. For the awards ceremony this year, BTS won the 'Music Moment of the Year', which was voted for by the public, for their performance at the Wembley Stadium.



BTS were also nominated for the 'Band in the World' and 'Collaboration' awards.



In other news, BTS's 'Map of the Soul: 7' album is set for release on February 21.



Congratulations to BTS, and check out the list of winners here.