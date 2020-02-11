NCT 127 reveal 'NeoZone' 2nd album teaser clip

NCT 127 have revealed their first teasers for 'NeoZone'!



The teaser clip below gives fans a flash of the group's concepts, and the teaser image shows a simple, bold logo and a reticle symbol. NCT 127's upcoming second album 'NeoZone' is dropping on March 6 KST.



As previously reported, Jungwoo will be rejoining the group after taking a break due to his health, and the NCT subunit's gift song "Dreams Come True" will also be included in the album.



What do you think of the 'NeoZone' teasers below?