Posted by germainej

NCT 127 reveal 'NeoZone' 2nd album teaser clip

NCT 127 have revealed their first teasers for 'NeoZone'!

The teaser clip below gives fans a flash of the group's concepts, and the teaser image shows a simple, bold logo and a reticle symbol. NCT 127's upcoming second album 'NeoZone' is dropping on March 6 KST.

As previously reported, Jungwoo will be rejoining the group after taking a break due to his health, and the NCT subunit's gift song "Dreams Come True" will also be included in the album.

What do you think of the 'NeoZone' teasers below?

popularit 7 minutes ago
7 minutes ago

finally with jungwoo back im so excited

kookaholik 30 minutes ago
30 minutes ago

my god yes, i have been needing some new nct in my life!

