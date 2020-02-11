MAMAMOO's Moon Byul reveals special teaser image for 'Dark Side of the Moon'

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has revealed a special teaser image for 'Dark Side of the Moon'.
In the teaser image below, Moon Byul takes on a concept inspired from old-school K-pop group H.O.T. As previously reported, the MAMAMOO member's second solo album 'Dark Side of the Moon' drops on February 14 KST, and she'll be returning with a darker vibe than what fans have seen from her previous solo release "Snow".
Are you excited for Moon Byul's solo comeback?
