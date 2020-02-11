10

2

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 43 minutes ago

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul reveals special teaser image for 'Dark Side of the Moon'

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO's Moon Byul has revealed a special teaser image for 'Dark Side of the Moon'.

In the teaser image below, Moon Byul takes on a concept inspired from old-school K-pop group H.O.T. As previously reported, the MAMAMOO member's second solo album 'Dark Side of the Moon' drops on February 14 KST, and she'll be returning with a darker vibe than what fans have seen from her previous solo release "Snow".

Are you excited for Moon Byul's solo comeback?
 

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Moon Byul
  3. DARK SIDE OF THE MOON
1 635 Share 83% Upvoted

1

chimmycooky161 pts 10 minutes ago 0
10 minutes ago

I'm so hyped!! She looks sooooo gooooooood. It always excites me when I see artists branch out to different atmospheres for their music & try new concepts. Shows how universal they naturally are

Share
T.O.P
T.O.P deletes all his Instagram posts
24 hours ago   118   97,262
NCT 127
NCT 127 reveal 'NeoZone' 2nd album teaser clip
45 minutes ago   2   1,435
Pentagon
Pentagon call for a 'Dr. BeBe' in intense MV
51 minutes ago   2   768
IZ*ONE
IZ*ONE drop beautiful colorful 'Fiesta' MV teaser
53 minutes ago   6   1,338
LOONA
[Album and MV Review] LOONA – '[#]'
18 hours ago   1   1,499

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND