Solo artist Kwon Hyun Bin (VIINI) is making a comeback soon with his 1st single album, 'Moon & Butterfly'!

This will mark VIINI's first music release in approximately 7 months since his debut mini albumm 'Dimension'. In the upcoming single album, Kwon Hyun Bin will be working with artists such as AKMU's Suhyun, BLOO, and VIXX's Ravi for two new tracks - "Love The Moon" and "Butterfly".

Look out for VIINI's comeback single album 'Moon & Butterfly', set for release on March 4!