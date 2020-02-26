K-Pop groups celebrating their 10th anniversary this year

K-Pop has come a long way compared to 2010. It has become global but we never should forget about the groups that paved the way. Check out the groups that will be celebrating their 10th-anniversary this year. Although many have disbanded, here are some groups that debuted in 2010 and are now 10 years old!

CNBLUE

CNBLUE made their debut in Japan in 2009, and made their official Korean debut in 2010 with their mini-album ‘Bluetory,’ which instantly became a hit with the title track “I’m a Loner.” The group is currently on a hiatus due to the military enlistment of the members.

SISTAR

Starship Entertainment girl group SISTAR debuted in June 2010 with “Push Push.” The group is made up of membres Hyolyn, Bora, Soyou, and Dasom. After releasing “Lonely,” the group disbanded in June 2017.

GD&TOP

BIGBANG members G-Dragon and T.O.P debuted as a subunit in November 2010 with their mini-album ‘GD & TOP.’ Their last release was “Zutter” from BIGBANG’s ‘E’ album. The unit is currently on hiatus.

Orange Caramel

Orange Caramel is After School’s first subunit. The group, which is comprised of membres Nana, Raina, and Lizzy, made its debut in June 2010 with mini-album ‘The First Mini Album’ and title track “Magic Girl.” The group’s future is unclear due to members parting with Pledis Entertainment.

Teen Top

Teen Top made their debut in July 2010 under TOP Media with mini-album ‘Come Into the New World’ and title track “Clap.” The group originally consists of C.A.P, Chunji, Niel, Ricky, L.Joe, and Change, but is now a 5-member group due to L.Joe’s request for contract termination.

JYJ

Previous TVXQ members Jaejoong, Yoochun, and Junsu debuted as JYJ in 2010 under C-Jes Entertainment after filing a lawsuit against SM Entertainment for unfair treatment. Their last release as a 3-member group was their album ‘Just Us,’ which had title track “Back Seat.”

Girl’s Day

Girl’s Day debuted in June 2010 under Dream T Entertainment and is comprised of members Sojin, Minah, Yuna, and Hyeri. The group’s first mini-album was ‘Girl’s Day Part #1,’ which had title track “Tilt My Head.” Members did not renew their contracts and are now focusing on individual activities.

Infinite

Infinite debuted in June 2010 as a 7-member group made up of membres Sunggyu, Dongwoo, Hoya, Woohyun, Sungyeol, L, and Sungjong. Hoya has since left the group after choosing not to renew his contract with Woolim Entertainment. The group is currently on hiatus due to military service duties.

miss A

JYP Entertainment girl group miss A debuted in July 2010 with “Bad Girl Good Girl.” The group originally consisted of Fei, Jia, Min, and Suzy, but the group has since disbanded. Their last release was their mini-album ‘Colors,’ with the title track “Only You.”

ZE:A

ZE:A debuted in January 2010 with album ‘Nativity’ and title track ‘Mazeltov.’ The group is made up of Kevin, Hwang Kwanghee, Park Hyungsik, Im Siwan, Moon Junyoung, Kim Taeheon, Jung Heechul, Ha Minwoo, and Kim Dongjun. The group has been on hiatus since 2017.

Nine Muses

Nine Muses made their debut in August 2010 under Star Empire Entertainment. The most recent lineup includes members Kyungri, Hyemi, Soojin, and Keumjo. The group disbanded in February 2019.