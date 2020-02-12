Insider claims Mnet's 'Kingdom' will be split into a main version and a rookie version

According to an exclusive report on February 13, Mnet is currently drawing up detailed plans for a follow-up survival series to its girl group survival program 'Queendom'.
Earlier today, a representative from Mnet gave a curt response regarding rumors of 'Queendom' season 2. However, now, a new exclusive report has delved into more specific details regarding a follow-up series known as 'Kingdom', involving boy groups rather than girl groups.
One insider alleged, "They are currently planning two different versions of 'Queendom' season 2 with male idol groups, 'Kingdom' and 'Road To Kingdom'." The insider added on that 'Kingdom' will be a survival involving well-known, popular boy group contestants, while the contestants of 'Road To Kingdom' will be groups who have yet to win a #1 trophy on major broadcasting stations, but are on the rise due to their talents.
Mnet is currently discussing factors such as filming scheduling, broadcast time slot, etc.
