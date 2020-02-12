6

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 56 minutes ago

Production company of 'Arthdal Chronicles' confirms new season is in the works

AKP STAFF

On February 13, a representative from production company Studio Dragon told media outlets, "We are currently preparing to launch filming for a new season of 'Arthdal Chronicles' by the second half of this year. We are still in the process of reviewing factors such as the director, the cast, etc." 

Last year, 'Arthdal Chronicles' aired world via tvN and 'Netflix' divided into three parts, combined in a total of 18-episodes. The series stars lead actors Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, lead actresses Kim Ji Won, Kim Ok Bin, and more. 

Did you watch the first season of 'Arthdal Chronicles'?

  1. Jang Dong Gun
  2. Kim Ji Won
  3. Song Joong Ki
0 1,528 Share 86% Upvoted
JYP Nizi Project; All finalized contestants
14 hours ago   7   6,061

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND