Production company of 'Arthdal Chronicles' confirms new season is in the works

On February 13, a representative from production company Studio Dragon told media outlets, "We are currently preparing to launch filming for a new season of 'Arthdal Chronicles' by the second half of this year. We are still in the process of reviewing factors such as the director, the cast, etc."

Last year, 'Arthdal Chronicles' aired world via tvN and 'Netflix' divided into three parts, combined in a total of 18-episodes. The series stars lead actors Song Joong Ki, Jang Dong Gun, lead actresses Kim Ji Won, Kim Ok Bin, and more.

