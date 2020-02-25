Zico looks back on his twenties as the cover star of 'The Star' magazine

Block B member/solo artist Zico showed off his unique sunglass fashion styles as the cover star of 'The Star' magazine's March issue!

During his interview following the photoshoot, Zico happily discussed the success of his first single of 2020, "Any Song". He said, "I didn't expect it to come all this way at all. However good a song might be, you can't hit it off unless factors like luck and timing line up. This time, everything happened to fall in line perfectly. When I see the reactions from the public, it seems like a lot of people were having similar thoughts as when I made the song, and a lot of people also reacted like they've been waiting for a song like this, which made me happy."

Next, Zico reflected back on his twenties as a K-Pop idol. "My twenties were competitive. I think I lived each day like life was warfare. In my thirties, I want to become a more responsible person who chooses to live competitively to uphold my morals," the star shared pensively.

Finally, Zico opened up about some of his career goals, with, "I try not to set very big goals. Whenever I've set really specific goals for myself, even if I strayed from the path I imagined a little, I ended up reprimanding myself heavily. From now on, I want to plan small and enjoy life. I think if I keep doing that, somewhere down the road, I'll have achieved my big goals."

