Mnet's 'Idol School' staff may be getting arrested.

'Idol School's CP Kim, along with one more staff member attended the questioning before detainment at 10:30 AM on the 17th. Depending on the results of the questioning, the court will issue an arrest warrant or decide that one is not necessary.

'Idol School' is also being questioned for voter fraud. The staff only revealed about 2700 votes, but fans had confirmed about 5000 votes.

