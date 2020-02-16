CL says she has a quiet personality

CL posed for the cover of 'NYLON'.

During the photoshoot, CL showed both her charismatic side as well as her natural side. In the interview, she said, "I'm so thankful that the public is curious about what I'm up to. But if I try to chase that interest, I've found that it just makes my life hard. So I just want to continuously do what I like, and show people what I'm up to."

She also said that it was dance that made her get a dream of becoming a singer. She said, "Dance was the easiest way for me to express myself. I was a quiet, shy person, and I learned how to express myself first through the dance. I got a lot of confidence as well. It still helps me understand myself."

Check out her photos below.