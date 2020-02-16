13

15

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

CL says she has a quiet personality

AKP STAFF

CL posed for the cover of 'NYLON'.

During the photoshoot, CL showed both her charismatic side as well as her natural side. In the interview, she said, "I'm so thankful that the public is curious about what I'm up to. But if I try to chase that interest, I've found that it just makes my life hard. So I just want to continuously do what I like, and show people what I'm up to."

She also said that it was dance that made her get a dream of becoming a singer. She said, "Dance was the easiest way for me to express myself. I was a quiet, shy person, and I learned how to express myself first through the dance. I got a lot of confidence as well. It still helps me understand myself."

Check out her photos below.

  1. CL
3 2,127 Share 46% Upvoted

-1

chimmycakes16 pts 5 minutes ago 0
5 minutes ago

when youre so fat nylon cant do a full body pictorial...but even your fingers come out looking porky

Share

-1

coco_puffs-975 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

CL remind me of a traveling burrito truck; try as it might it will never be as profitable as a Taco Bell chain though it does have that initial boost of customers from time to time.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

fromis_9
'Idol School' staff possibly getting arrested
2 hours ago   13   18,064
Ladies
Ladies' Code leaves Polaris Entertainment
4 hours ago   20   15,046
Kim Chung Ha
Kim Chung Ha coming back soon
3 hours ago   9   4,087
CL
CL says she has a quiet personality
2 hours ago   3   2,127
fromis_9
'Idol School' staff possibly getting arrested
2 hours ago   13   18,064
Ladies
Ladies' Code leaves Polaris Entertainment
4 hours ago   20   15,046
D1CE
D1CE announces official fandom name 'Don1y'
18 hours ago   4   1,616
AOA, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Lisa, CLC, EVERGLOW, EXID, GFriend (Girlfriend), (G)I-DLE, Taeyeon, ITZY, IU, IZ*ONE, Kim Chung Ha, LOONA, MAMAMOO, Momoland, Red Velvet, Sunmi, TWICE
TOP Girl Groups on Spotify in 2020 (so far)
14 hours ago   6   7,453

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND