Ong Seong Wu to release his 1st solo album

Wanna One member/actor Ong Seong Wu will be releasing his 1st solo album soon!

On February 14, Fantagio Music confirmed to media outlets, "Ong Seong Wu is currently preparing to release his solo album some time in the first half of 2020. However, no specific time frame has been determined."

Earlier, one media outlet claimed that Ong Seong Wu planned on releasing his 1st solo album some time in March. The idol star previously greeted fans with the release of his 1st digital single, "We Belong", back in January of this year. Fans can also catch Ong Seong Wu on JTBC's new reality series 'Traveler in Argentina', premiering this February 14.

