Netizens concerned for IZ*ONE after seeing the members bruised knees from their comeback choreography

Fans are worried about IZ*ONE's well-being after seeing that the members' bruising from the intensive choreography.

Despite protest against the group following allegations that members were unfairly chosen for the lineup following voter fraud allegations during 'Produce 48', the group has continued on with their promotions. Their recent title track, "Fiesta", includes incredibly intensive choreography that has the members kneeling and standing frequently.

Although the girls are giving it their all on stage and smiling cheerfully, netizens were able to spot bruised knees from far away.

Comments include:

"I didn't know it was that bad but was alarmed when I saw their fancams."

"They could have protection on their knees and still look pretty..."



"What to do... the choreography looks like it hurts a lot."





IZ*ONE is currently killing it on charts with their most recent comeback, despite the negative attention due to the 'Produce' series' vote manipulation allegations.