Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 28 minutes ago

Netizens concerned for IZ*ONE after seeing the members bruised knees from their comeback choreography

Fans are worried about IZ*ONE's well-being after seeing that the members' bruising from the intensive choreography.

Despite protest against the group following allegations that members were unfairly chosen for the lineup following voter fraud allegations during 'Produce 48', the group has continued on with their promotions. Their recent title track, "Fiesta", includes incredibly intensive choreography that has the members kneeling and standing frequently. 

Although the girls are giving it their all on stage and smiling cheerfully, netizens were able to spot bruised knees from far away. 

Comments include:

"I didn't know it was that bad but was alarmed when I saw their fancams."
"They could have protection on their knees and still look pretty..."

"What to do... the choreography looks like it hurts a lot."


IZ*ONE is currently killing it on charts with their most recent comeback, despite the negative attention due to the 'Produce' series' vote manipulation allegations. 

biddin-66 pts 13 minutes ago
13 minutes ago

Hope they'll be ok

trogdorthe8th7,383 pts 18 minutes ago
18 minutes ago

The sad thing is, given the choreography of many idols, I think this is more common than we realize. More than likely, they probably put a bit of makeup on the idols legs to hide this fact (It happens in plenty of cases for performers so their legs don't look so beat up). The only difference is with this particular choreography, they're down on the ground a bit more and moving around, so that makeup probably gets wiped off after a time. It's a shame, but this doesn't surprise me.

