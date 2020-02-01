EXO's Suho reveals why he's no longer part of the Kyuhyun-line on 'Amazing Saturday'

EXO's Suho explained why he's no longer part of the Kyuhyun-line on 'Amazing Saturday'.



On the February 1st episode of the show, MC Boom revealed, "Idols have lines that represent them. Kyuhyun has the Kyu-line, but Suho recently left the line." Suho then explained, "I'm 30 years old now, and I need to make my own family."



Suho and Super Junior's Kyuhyun also promoted their musical 'Smiling Man', going for a duel of musical introductions on the show.

Check out Suho and Kyuhyun's intros in the clip above!