6

3

Variety
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

EXO's Suho reveals why he's no longer part of the Kyuhyun-line on 'Amazing Saturday'

AKP STAFF

EXO's Suho explained why he's no longer part of the Kyuhyun-line on 'Amazing Saturday'.

On the February 1st episode of the show, MC Boom revealed, "Idols have lines that represent them. Kyuhyun has the Kyu-line, but Suho recently left the line." Suho then explained, "I'm 30 years old now, and I need to make my own family."

Suho and Super Junior's Kyuhyun also promoted their musical 'Smiling Man', going for a duel of musical introductions on the show.

Check out Suho and Kyuhyun's intros in the clip above!

  1. EXO
  2. Suho
  3. Super Junior
  4. Kyuhyun
  5. AMAZING-SATURDAY
0 4,006 Share 67% Upvoted
AOA, Jimin
AOA's Jimin drops 'Love Anatomy' on SoundCloud
24 minutes ago   1   491
BLACK6IX
BLACK6IX tease comeback with 'Nice to Meet You'
24 hours ago   10   2,142

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND