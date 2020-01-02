20

6

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Netizens bring up past conversations between Son Dambi and Heechul that imply that he was dating TWICE's Momo

Netizens are speculating that Super Junior's Heechul and TWICE's Momo have been dating for a while due to a conversation aired on 'Life Bar' with Son Dam Bi

Both Heechul and Son Dam Bi appeared on an episode back in May. The two are known to be incredibly close friends, and Son Dam Bi stated that she checks out all the girls Hee Chul dates because she has a good judge of character. 


However, when she asked what his ideal type was, Son Dam Bi said there was a lot and said, "Young and idol..." Heechul immediately seemed taken aback and yelled: "Stop!" Son Dam Bi was then seen hysterically laughing at Heechul's reaction. 

Netizens are speculating that Momo and Heechul were already dating back in 2018 when news first broke out and that Son Dam Bi knew about the relationship! What do you think? 

bright_light3,045 pts 55 minutes ago
55 minutes ago

Honestly i'd feel some type of way if a woman who is close to my boyfriend was checking out if i was good enough for him l, it's none of her business

LittleSukie1,456 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Oh wow. This is interesting.

