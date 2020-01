SHINee's Taemin will be coming back soon.

SM Entertainment told YTN Star, "Taemin is preparing for a new album. We will release the comeback schedule as soon as it is confirmed." Taemin has received a lot of love through his songs such as "Move" and "Want", and he'll be bringing back his own unique style to the K-pop industry once again.

Stay tuned for more on Taemin's comeback.