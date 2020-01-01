37

Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Puma announces Kang Daniel as their new brand ambassador

AKP STAFF

'PUMA' has announced Kang Daniel as their new brand ambassador.

Many had already guessed that Kang Daniel would be after BTS' contract with the brand ended and 'PUMA' started hinting heavily at their work with Kang Daniel, and now it's been confirmed. PUMA said, "We felt Kang Daniel had various charms because of his professionalism and passion on stage as an artist, and his innocence and brightness as he interacts with his fans off stage. His unique optimistic energy will fit well various styles such as sporty, street, and formal. His unique trendiness and character fits well with PUMA."

Check out the first cuts of Kang Daniel as PUMA's ambassador below.

abbiee-exol107 pts 2 hours ago
2 hours ago

Yes Daniel go go go. Carry on being the great and talented man that you are 💕💕

6

honeyapple61 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

That official logo of PUMA and Kang Daniel side by side... I'm living for it

