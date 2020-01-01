Puma announces Kang Daniel as their new brand ambassador

'PUMA' has announced Kang Daniel as their new brand ambassador.

Many had already guessed that Kang Daniel would be after BTS' contract with the brand ended and 'PUMA' started hinting heavily at their work with Kang Daniel, and now it's been confirmed. PUMA said, "We felt Kang Daniel had various charms because of his professionalism and passion on stage as an artist, and his innocence and brightness as he interacts with his fans off stage. His unique optimistic energy will fit well various styles such as sporty, street, and formal. His unique trendiness and character fits well with PUMA."

Check out the first cuts of Kang Daniel as PUMA's ambassador below.